Perched high above the hamlet of Stingri, 4km east of Keylong, ancient Tayul Gompa has elegant mural work, a 4m-high statue of Padmasabhava and a supernaturally self-turning prayer wheel (or so it's claimed).

Access is on foot only; about an hour's walk climbing steeply from the main road at Km120.3, initially on obvious concrete steps that start opposite a tall prayer-flag pole.