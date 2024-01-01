Stakrimo Monastery

Kashmir & Ladakh

This monastery just behind Padum makes for a nice hour-long (5km) hike from the centre and offers fine views over the valley towards Pibiting and beyond.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Stongdey Gompa

    Stongdey Gompa

    8.12 MILES

    One of Zanskar's most important monasteries, Stongdey Gompa doesn't look like much when viewed from below, but it crowns a bird’s-eye perch with…

  • Bardan Gompa

    Bardan Gompa

    4.94 MILES

    Bardan Gompa is a fortress-like monastery with a spectacular setting atop a rocky outcrop commanding an S-bend in the Lugnak Valley. The main prayer hall…

  • Zangla Palace

    Zangla Palace

    15.27 MILES

    The three-storey ruin of a 17th-century royal palace sits on a crag surveying Zangla village and the valley looking north towards Hanamur. From 1823,…

  • Karsha Gompa

    Karsha Gompa

    5.72 MILES

    At the far side of a wide plain around 2½ hours’ walk from Padum, Karsha Gompa is Zanskar’s largest Buddhist monastery. Dating to at least the 10th…

  • Dukhang Yokma

    Dukhang Yokma

    5.77 MILES

    The Dukhang Yokma, Karsha Gompa's main prayer hall, was demolished in 2009 due to irreparable structural damage. In so doing, an astonishing discovery was…

  • Sani Gompa

    Sani Gompa

    4.78 MILES

    Zanskar’s oldest gompa comprises a small, two-storey prayer hall ringed by a curious tunnelled cloister. The stupa out back dates back to Kushan King…

  • Chukchikjal Temple

    Chukchikjal Temple

    5.67 MILES

    Karsha's Konchod Drubling Nunnery is only a few decades old, but it occupies the site of a far older settlement containing the upper ruins of a fortress,…

  • Padum Khar

    Padum Khar

    0.76 MILES

    The oldest section of Padum is a chaos of rocks, abandoned old buildings, shrines and large assorted kani (tunnel-stupas) climbing a modest hillock. The…

