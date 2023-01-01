A large rock set above the Lungnak River bank, southeast of Padum, is inscribed with a row of five seated Buddha figures in Gandharan style, clumsily repaired with concrete.

Access is by a red-tiled stairway that descends towards the river a little beyond a small cemetery. From Padum Khar junction, take the road that loops towards Raru; after around 300m, turn left. After the police station you'll find two other standing Buddha stones, the second where the road makes a 90-degree turn. Branch off the paved road here, down a track past the cemetery, then take the right branch after 100m. There's a shortcut route back to the main market area, crossing fields to the Marq Hotel.