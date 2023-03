Zanskar’s oldest gompa comprises a small, two-storey prayer hall ringed by a curious tunnelled cloister. The stupa out back dates back to Kushan King Kanishka (2nd century AD), making it the oldest Buddhist monument in Zanskar.

The complex is around 8km north of Padum, beside the main road to Kargil, so it makes an easy stop if driving in or out of Zanskar. It's around 300m west of Sani's colourful pondside Padmasambhava (Guru Rinpoche) statue.

A one way/return taxi from Padum costs ₹600/900.