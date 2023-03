On the east bank of the Lungnak River, southeast of Padum, the village of Shilla is backed by a crag with ruins at the top and a substantial waterfall cascading down the middle. At its base is a pool whose icy-cool waters make for a refreshing summer dip. There are also good hikes to be made to the villages in the valley behind. A taxi from Padum costs ₹1300 return including waiting time.