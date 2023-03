The oldest section of Padum is a chaos of rocks, abandoned old buildings, shrines and large assorted kani (tunnel-stupas) climbing a modest hillock. The hill was crowned by a 13th-century royal palace (khar means palace) until 1822, when it was destroyed by raiders from Lahaul and Kulu. Today the top sports a modest lhakhang and an open ground used for masked dance performances in November. It's worth climbing the red stairway for extensive views.