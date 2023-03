The large, 19th-century Raghunath Mandir marks the heart of older Jammu and features several pavilions containing thousands of what look like grey pebbles set in concrete. In fact, these are saligrams (ammonite fossils) symbolically representing the 33 million deities of the Hindu pantheon.

Requests for donations are almost as plentiful. You’ll be asked to deposit bags, cameras and phones before entering (₹20).