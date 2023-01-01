Ambaran Archaeological Site

The remarkable 5th-century terracotta heads that you might have seen in Jammu's Dogra Art Gallery, were originally found at this important if visually underwhelming riverside site near Ambaran Village. A one-room museum documents the excavations with fading photos, pot shards and artists' impressions of the stupa and Buddhist monastery that once stood here.

The site is almost directly beneath the western end of the new road bridge that carries the Akhnoor bypass (around 1km north of the old steel bridge).