Started in 1710 and vastly expanded after 1824 under the Dogras, this extensive complex of palace buildings is fascinating for both its scale and its startling state of semicollapse. The only part that's accessible is the former durbar hall containing the Dogra Art Gallery.
Mubarak Mandi
Kashmir & Ladakh
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.63 MILES
In a cave within a forested mountain rising steeply above Katra, the Vaishno Devi Shrine was popularised in the 1990s songs of Gulshan Kumar, and has…
0.66 MILES
In the 1890s the Dogra maharajas moved from the Mubarak Mandi to this European-style brick mansion in the north of town, with castle-style miniturrets and…
13.42 MILES
Rising on a cliff almost directly above the Chenab River is the powerful red-brick ruin of one of the Dogras' most important 19th-century fortresses…
0.92 MILES
The large, 19th-century Raghunath Mandir marks the heart of older Jammu and features several pavilions containing thousands of what look like grey pebbles…
0.04 MILES
Highlights at this interesting local museum include Pahari-style miniature paintings from Basholi, murals from Reasi Fort, and 5th-century terracotta…
0.91 MILES
On a modest hilltop across the River Tawi from the main city, Bahu Fort's sturdy walls were reinforced in the early 19th century. Today they enclose a…
13.1 MILES
The remarkable 5th-century terracotta heads that you might have seen in Jammu's Dogra Art Gallery, were originally found at this important if visually…
Nearby Kashmir & Ladakh attractions
0.04 MILES
Highlights at this interesting local museum include Pahari-style miniature paintings from Basholi, murals from Reasi Fort, and 5th-century terracotta…
0.66 MILES
In the 1890s the Dogra maharajas moved from the Mubarak Mandi to this European-style brick mansion in the north of town, with castle-style miniturrets and…
0.91 MILES
On a modest hilltop across the River Tawi from the main city, Bahu Fort's sturdy walls were reinforced in the early 19th century. Today they enclose a…
0.92 MILES
The large, 19th-century Raghunath Mandir marks the heart of older Jammu and features several pavilions containing thousands of what look like grey pebbles…
5. Ambaran Archaeological Site
13.1 MILES
The remarkable 5th-century terracotta heads that you might have seen in Jammu's Dogra Art Gallery, were originally found at this important if visually…
13.42 MILES
Rising on a cliff almost directly above the Chenab River is the powerful red-brick ruin of one of the Dogras' most important 19th-century fortresses…
20.63 MILES
In a cave within a forested mountain rising steeply above Katra, the Vaishno Devi Shrine was popularised in the 1990s songs of Gulshan Kumar, and has…