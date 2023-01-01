Rising on a cliff almost directly above the Chenab River is the powerful red-brick ruin of one of the Dogras' most important 19th-century fortresses. Viewed from across the river, the ensemble is still an impressive sight, but up close there's not much to see and the most interesting riverside gate is overgrown and hard to explore.

The entrance is five minutes' walk from Akhnoor bus stand. Stroll back towards Jammu for two minutes, take a short stairway through foliage then turn right towards the water tower.