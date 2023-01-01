Amar Mahal

In the 1890s the Dogra maharajas moved from the Mubarak Mandi to this European-style brick mansion in the north of town, with castle-style miniturrets and sweeping clifftop views. It's now a museum whose star exhibit is a canopied royal throne made from over 100kg of gold. Other exhibits are limited to royal family photos, but with the 'special' ticket you can visit the upstairs maharani's chambers, with its looming portrait of Queen Victoria and bathroom complete with royal perfume collection.

Afterwards, have a cocktail at Polo Bar, which shares the manicured lawns. Buses bound for Nagrota and Udhampur pass the driveway entrance every few minutes till around 6pm, returning to BC Rd.