Welcome to Mcleod Ganj

When travellers talk of heading up to Dharamsala (to see the Dalai Lama…), this is where they mean. Three kilometres north of Dharamsala town (or 10km via the looping bus route), McLeod Ganj is the residence of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and home to a large Tibetan population, including many monks and nuns. The Tibetan government-in-exile is based just downhill at Gangchen Kyishong. McLeod attracts thousands of international visitors each year to volunteer with the Tibetan community, take courses in Buddhism, meditation or yoga, trek in the Dhauladhar mountains, shop for Tibetan crafts, or just hang out and enjoy the low-budget spiritual/alternative vibe and the many good cafes and restaurants dishing up Indo-Italo-Israeli-Tibetan food.

Read More

With an interesting mix of travellers, volunteers, maroon-robed monks and nuns, the international dharma crowd and an increasing flow of Indian tourists, you're never far from an interesting conversation here.

Read Less

Top experiences in Mcleod Ganj

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $45.49

Image for

Mcleod Ganj activities

Spiritual India

Religion and spiritual thought have ranked among India’s greatest exports since the dawn of recorded history: Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism all originated here, and the country boasts significant populations of Muslims and Christians, too. On this trip, you’ll explore the roots of some of the world’s major religions, visiting temples, shrines and tombs—including the legendary Taj Mahal—sacred to millions while absorbing the rich culture and vibrant daily life of this exciting country. Load up on film and memory cards; you’re going to need them.
See More Activities
Mcleod Ganj photo credits