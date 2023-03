Not a tourist attraction as such, this bird-rescue centre welcomes interested visitors. Injured local birds are brought here to be patched up before being re-released. There are normally plenty of pigeons, as well as pelicans, common cranes, egrets and various raptors. Named after the late British ornithologist and conservationist, the centre is staffed by volunteers and is reliant on donations.

If you need a good guide for the nearby Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary, look no further than here.