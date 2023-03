The diminutive and very much restored mid-19th-century Lakhota Palace, a fort on an island in Ranmal Lake, houses a semi-open-air museum featuring well-lit and -labelled displays of stone-carved Hindu gods, engravings and an entire whale skeleton. As interesting as all these are, most people come just to climb one of the towers and peer through the telescopes.

Photography is allowed on the bridge to the palace (there are even signposted selfie spots) but not within it and the museum itself.