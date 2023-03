Every evening it seems as though half the city has descended onto the well-kept, tree-lined promenades running around Ranmal Lake. There's a bona fide astroturf running track and the diminutive mid-19th-century Lakhota Palace, an island fort in the middle of the lake, housing a museum. However, most people skip the culture and just eat ice cream while strolling around chatting with friends.

Access is via one of the entrance gates.