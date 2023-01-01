Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary

This small, 6-sq-km sanctuary, 12km northeast of Jamnagar, encompasses salt- and freshwater marshlands and hosts more than 200 bird species, including the Dalmatian pelican, painted stork and crab plover. It’s best visited in the early morning or late afternoon between October and March, when migratory birds are in residence. The evening arrival of cranes for roosting can be spectacular and there are six towers for birdwatching. Hiring a car from Jamnagar to drive you around the sanctuary costs around ₹1500.

You’ll have to show your passport at the interpretation centre before going in. Staff often show up late in the morning, so if you're keen to get in at first light it might be worth going over the evening before and letting them know that you're intending to be there at the official opening time.