Wildlife Safari In Gir National Park

Day 1 : Arrival At Diu - Sasan Gir (65 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) On the of arrival at Diu airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later drive to Gir National Park. Upon arrival at Gir National Park, check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Sasan Gir Today morning, early wake-up call and tea than proceed for early morning game drive. Later return to your hotel, where your enjoy your breakfast. After breakfast relax or explore the nature around your resort. After relaxing lunch at the resort, later you will set out for afternoon jeep safari to the national park. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : At Sasan Gir Early morning wake-up call and tea than proceed for early morning game drive. Later return to your hotel, where your enjoy your breakfast. After breakfast relax or explore the nature around your resort. After relaxing lunch at the resort, later you will set out for afternoon jeep safari to the national park. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Sasan Gir - Diu (65 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Diu. Upon arrival at Diu transfer to airport to board the flight for your home.