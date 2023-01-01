Salaulim Dam & Botanical Gardens

About 26km southeast of Margao, Salaulim Dam is a major reservoir supplying irrigation and drinking water to South Goa. For visitors the dam wall is quite a sight, especially when the water level is high enough for the duckbill spillway to be surging. Of equal interest is the lush ornamental botanical gardens at the base of the dam wall. Security is tight; you'll need photo ID to enter and photography is technically prohibited.

The dam and gardens can easily be visited on a trip between Margao and Molem (for Dudhsagar Falls).