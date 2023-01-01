Around 3km south of the village of Zambaulim, the road passes through Rivona, which consists of little more than a few houses spread out along the roadside. The Rivona Buddhist caves (also called Pandava caves) are rock-cut caves thought to have been used by Buddhist monks in the 7th century. Look out for strips of red cloth, hung auspiciously from an old tamarind tree nearby.

The main cave’s entrance is just beside an ablutions tank and small well. Ask directions in the village and look out for a small sign pointing to Shri Santhsa Gokarn. The caves are a short way up the dirt track, which comes to an end at a tiny temple,