Approximately 12km southeast of Chandor and 22km from Margao, on the border of Quepem and Sanguem talukas, is the small village of Zambaulim, home to the Shri Damodar Temple. Though the temple itself is uncompromisingly modern, the deity in its sanctum is anything but, having been rescued in 1565 from the main temple in Margao, which was destroyed by the Portuguese to make way for their Church of the Holy Spirit.

The ablutions area, built 200m back from the main buildings on the banks of the Kushavati River, is an ancient Hindu site, and its water – if you’re feeling simultaneously brave and under the weather – is said to have medicinal properties if bathed in.