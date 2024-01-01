Dudhsagar Plantation

Panaji & Central Goa

A less-touristy alternative to the Ponda region spice plantations, this relatively remote farm is about 30km from Margao on the road to Colem. As well as a spice tour and lunch, you can take a dip in the river or arrange transport to the falls. Tours require minimum five people. There’s also farm-stay accommodation available (double room from ₹3300).

  • OLD GOA, INDIA - DECEMBER 27, 2018: Unidentified tourists visit the famous landmark - Basilica of Bom Jesus (Borea Jezuchi Bajilika) in Old Goa, India. Basilica is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Basilica de Bom Jesus

    20.44 MILES

    Famous throughout the Roman Catholic world, the imposing Basilica de Bom Jesus contains the tomb and mortal remains of St Francis Xavier, the so-called…

  • Sé Cathedral

    Sé Cathedral

    20.52 MILES

    At over 76m long and 55m wide, the cavernous Sé Cathedral is the largest church in Asia. Building commenced in 1562, on the orders of King Dom Sebastiao…

  • Goa Chitra

    Goa Chitra

    15.29 MILES

    Artist and restorer Victor Hugo Gomes first noticed the slow extinction of traditional objects – from farming tools to kitchen utensils to altarpieces –…

  • Goa, India - November 16, 2012: Menezes Braganza Pereira House - old colonial Villa-Museum of Portuguese era with beautiful paintings, furniture items and other decoration stuff of 16-18 century.

    Braganza House

    9.05 MILES

    Braganza House, built in the 17th century and stretching along one whole side of Chandor’s village square, is the biggest Portuguese mansion of its kind…

  • Reis Magos Fort

    Reis Magos Fort

    26.14 MILES

    Opened to the public in 2012 as a cultural centre, Reis Magos Fort overlooks the narrowest point of the Mandovi River estuary, making it easy to…

  • Palácio do Deão

    Palácio do Deão

    9.74 MILES

    About 8km southeast of Chandor is the busy small town of Quepem. Here the Palácio do Deão, the renovated 18th-century palace built by the town’s founder,…

  • Dudhsagar Waterfall, Goa, INDIA, Circa September 2017; Dudhsagar Falls Shutterstock ID 717821329; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Dudhsagar Falls

    9.82 MILES

    Situated in the far southeastern corner of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa’s most impressive waterfall splashes down just west of the border…

