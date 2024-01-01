Ystafell Transportation Museum

North Iceland

LoginSave

Some 37km south of Húsavík on Rte 85 (or about 9km off the Ring Road), this impressive, remote museum is well worth a stop for any petrolheads passing through. It's a quirky and sprawling collection of half a century's worth of vehicles, from Trabants to snowmobiles to army jeeps. Stop by the workshops to see restorations in progress.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dimmuborgir

    Dimmuborgir

    23.15 MILES

    The giant jagged lava field at Dimmuborgir (literally ‘Dark Castles’) is one of the most fascinating flows in the country. A series of nontaxing, colour…

  • Goðafoss

    Goðafoss

    6.75 MILES

    Goðafoss (Waterfall of the Gods) rips straight through the Bárðardalur lava field along Rte 1. Although smaller and less powerful than some of Iceland’s…

  • Hverfjall

    Hverfjall

    23.34 MILES

    Dominating the lava fields on the eastern edge of Mývatn is the classic tephra ring Hverfjall (also called Hverfell). This near-symmetrical crater…

  • Leirhnjúkur

    Leirhnjúkur

    22.82 MILES

    Krafla’s most impressive, and potentially most dangerous, attraction is the Leirhnjúkur crater and its solfataras, which originally appeared in 1727,…

  • Sigurgeir’s Bird Museum

    Sigurgeir’s Bird Museum

    19.73 MILES

    For superb birdwatching background, visit Sigurgeir’s Bird Museum, housed in a beautiful lakeside building that fuses modern design with traditional turf…

  • Aldeyjarfoss

    Aldeyjarfoss

    29.57 MILES

    Spectacular waterfall Aldeyjarfoss, 41km south of Goðafoss, is well worth the journey. The Skjálfandafljót river churns through a narrow passage and into…

  • Hverir

    Hverir

    24.03 MILES

    The magical, ochre-toned world of Hverir (also called Hverarönd) is a lunar-like landscape of mud cauldrons, steaming vents, radiant mineral deposits and…

  • Skútustaðagígar

    Skútustaðagígar

    21.37 MILES

    The Skútustaðagígar pseudocraters were formed when molten lava flowed into Mývatn lake, triggering a series of gas explosions. These dramatic green…

View more attractions

Nearby North Iceland attractions

1. Goðafoss

6.75 MILES

Goðafoss (Waterfall of the Gods) rips straight through the Bárðardalur lava field along Rte 1. Although smaller and less powerful than some of Iceland’s…

2. Hveravellir

10.62 MILES

The geothermal site Hveravellir, on Rte 87, about 20km south of Húsavík, provides some of Húsavík's hot-water supply and the means of power production…

3. Icelandic Folk & Outsider Art Museum

14.39 MILES

This excellent, eclectic museum 12km from Akureyri on Rte 1 (look for the sculpture of a tall blue man out the front) is a beautiful space filled with…

4. Into the Arctic

15.72 MILES

Akureyri's newest entry on the exhibition scene, Into the Arctic displays cover the great north's wildlife, settlement, explorers and culture, from dog…

5. Laufás

15.93 MILES

North of Akureyri, on the road to Grenivík you'll find the beautifully photogenic turf houses at Laufás, a preserved manor farm dating from the 1860s…

6. Akureyrarkirkja

16.19 MILES

Dominating the town from high on a hill, Akureyri’s landmark church was designed by Guðjón Samúelsson, the architect responsible for Reykjavík’s…

7. Akureyri Art Museum

16.21 MILES

Stimulate your senses at the Akureyri Art Museum, which hosts eclectic, innovative exhibitions – from graphic design to portraiture – and is surrounded by…

8. Catholic Church

16.3 MILES

The Catholic church is an attractive old red-and-white house built in 1912 and acquired by the church in 1952. On the nearby roundabout is Einar Jónsson’s…