The Skútustaðagígar pseudocraters were formed when molten lava flowed into Mývatn lake, triggering a series of gas explosions. These dramatic green dimples then came into being when trapped subsurface water boiled and popped, forming small scoria cones and craters.

The most accessible pseudocrater swarm is located along a short path just across from Skútustaðir, which also takes in the nearby pond, Stakhólstjörn, a haven for nesting waterfowl.