One of the area’s gentlest landscapes is on the forested lava headland at Höfði. Wildflowers, birch and spruce trees cover the bluffs, while the tiny islands and crystal-clear waters attract migratory birds.

From footpaths along the shore you’ll see small caves and stunning klasar (lava pillars), the most famous of which rise from the water at Kálfaströnd on the southern shore of the Höfði Peninsula. The peninsula is another Game of Thrones shooting location.