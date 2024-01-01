Laxá

Mývatn Region

The clear and turbulent Laxá (Salmon River), one of the many Icelandic rivers so named, cuts the western division of Mývatn, rolling straight across the tundra towards Skjálfandi (Húsavík’s whale-filled bay). The Laxá is one of the best (and most expensive) salmon-fishing spots in the country. More affordable brown-trout fishing is also available.

