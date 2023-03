The geothermal site Hveravellir, on Rte 87, about 20km south of Húsavík, provides some of Húsavík's hot-water supply and the means of power production. Rows of greenhouses put the geothermal heat to good use producing fresh fruit and vegetables, and the farm store sells produce.

Across from Hveravellir is Heiðarbær (www.heidarbaer.is), a tourist complex that's home to a shop, campground (per person 1250kr) and outdoor swimming pool, plus budget beds.