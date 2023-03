This remote rift zone at the northernmost end of the Krafla fissure swarm was the source of the first eruptions in 1724, and was activated when Leirhnjúkur went off again in the 1975 eruptions. Between 1981 and 1984 the area was the main hot spot of activity in the Krafla central volcano, and the current Gjástykki lava fields date from this time. Gjástykki is a very sensitive area and to visit you’ll need to join a tour. Check with Saga Travel.