Karl og Kerling

North Iceland

Karl og Kerling (‘Old Man’ and ‘Old Woman’), two rock pillars, believed to be petrified trolls, stand on a gravel bank west of the river, a 2km return walk from the Vesturdalur car park. Across the river is Tröllahellir, the gorge's largest cave, but it’s reached only on a 5km cross-country hike from Rte 864 on the eastern side.

