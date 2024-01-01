Rauðhólar

The Rauðhólar (Red Hills) crater row, just north of Hljóðaklettar, displays a vivid array of colours in the cinder-like gravel on the remaining cones. The craters can be explored on foot during a 5km loop walk from the Vesturdalur parking area.

  • Dimmuborgir

    Dimmuborgir

    27.14 MILES

    The giant jagged lava field at Dimmuborgir (literally ‘Dark Castles’) is one of the most fascinating flows in the country. A series of nontaxing, colour…

  • Hljóðaklettar

    Hljóðaklettar

    0.98 MILES

    The bizarre swirls, spirals, rosettes, honeycombs and basalt columns at Hljóðaklettar (Echo Rocks) are a highlight of any hike around Vesturdalur and a…

  • Hverfjall

    Hverfjall

    25.89 MILES

    Dominating the lava fields on the eastern edge of Mývatn is the classic tephra ring Hverfjall (also called Hverfell). This near-symmetrical crater…

  • Leirhnjúkur

    Leirhnjúkur

    17.56 MILES

    Krafla’s most impressive, and potentially most dangerous, attraction is the Leirhnjúkur crater and its solfataras, which originally appeared in 1727,…

  • Sigurgeir’s Bird Museum

    Sigurgeir’s Bird Museum

    25.91 MILES

    For superb birdwatching background, visit Sigurgeir’s Bird Museum, housed in a beautiful lakeside building that fuses modern design with traditional turf…

  • Hverir

    Hverir

    22.79 MILES

    The magical, ochre-toned world of Hverir (also called Hverarönd) is a lunar-like landscape of mud cauldrons, steaming vents, radiant mineral deposits and…

  • Víti

    Víti

    17.33 MILES

    The ochre crater of Víti reveals a secret when you reach its rim – a cerulean pool of floodwater at its heart. The 300m-wide explosion crater was created…

  • Húsavík Whale Museum

    Húsavík Whale Museum

    24.06 MILES

    This excellent museum provides all you need to know about the impressive creatures that visit Skjálfandi bay. Housed in an old harbourside slaughterhouse,…

