The idea of constructing a geothermal power station at Krafla was conceived in 1973, and preliminary work commenced with the drilling of holes to determine project feasibility. In 1975, however, after a long rest period, the Krafla fissure burst into activity. The project went ahead regardless and has been expanded since. The power plant’s visitor centre explains how it all works.

The viewpoint over the area (continue up Rte 863 to reach it) is impressive.