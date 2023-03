North of Akureyri, on the road to Grenivík you'll find the beautifully photogenic turf houses at Laufás, a preserved manor farm dating from the 1860s. There's a small timber church from the same era. A cafe sells handicrafts, and in summer there are sometimes child-friendly horse rides offered on the grounds.

Pass (2000kr) includes entry to Akureyri Museum, Nonni's House, and Davíð Stefánsson's House.