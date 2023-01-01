Flatey (pronounced Flat–eh) is a serene 2.5km-long island 9km from Húsavík, on the northwest edge of Skjálfandi Bay. The name simply means flat island (highest point: 20m). Today the island is home to a teeny hamlet with a church, lighthouse and summer houses, which are far outnumbered by the 30 types of birds that visit, including dive-bombing Arctic terns and large squads of puffins (May to August). Gentle Giants offers a tour and a summer yoga package.

Don't confuse this island with another Flatey, in Breiðafjörður, in western Iceland.