Hjalteyri (population 43) was once a major herring harbour, and its old fish factory was Iceland's largest herring-processing plant when it was built in 1937. The herring disappeared in the 1960s and the factory was closed. These days, it's a cool place to wander around, with a few surprises; summertime art exhibitions, craftspeople, diver operator Stryten Divecentre, and whale-watching outfit North Sailing. It's 20km north of Akureyri.