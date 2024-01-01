Byggðasafnið Hvoll

Tröllaskagi

Dalvík’s quality folk museum is high on oddball factor. Skip the usual taxidermic characters (yes, another polar bear) and find the rooms dedicated to the poignant story of local giant Jóhan Pétursson. At 2.34m (almost 7ft 7in), Jóhan was Iceland’s (and some say the world's) tallest man.

Nearby Tröllaskagi attractions

1. Náttúrugripasafnið

7.59 MILES

Náttúrugripasafnið is a small natural history museum; it’s Ólafsfjörður’s only formal sight.

2. Hjalteyri

12.8 MILES

Hjalteyri (population 43) was once a major herring harbour, and its old fish factory was Iceland's largest herring-processing plant when it was built in…

3. Laufás

14.24 MILES

North of Akureyri, on the road to Grenivík you'll find the beautifully photogenic turf houses at Laufás, a preserved manor farm dating from the 1860s…

4. Segull 67 Brugghús

16.08 MILES

Sample tasty local brews at this microbrewery that's open for two visitors or more for a tour and tasting (2500kr). Usually open on Friday and Saturday,…

5. Icelandic Folk Music Centre

16.11 MILES

Traditional-music enthusiasts may be interested in this sweet little museum that displays 19th-century instruments and offers recordings of Icelandic…

6. Herring Era Museum

16.14 MILES

Lovingly created over 16 years, this award-winning museum does a stunning job of recreating Siglufjörður’s boom days between 1903 and 1968, when it was…

7. Icelandic Folk & Outsider Art Museum

20.65 MILES

This excellent, eclectic museum 12km from Akureyri on Rte 1 (look for the sculpture of a tall blue man out the front) is a beautiful space filled with…

8. Flatey

23.24 MILES

Flatey (pronounced Flat–eh) is a serene 2.5km-long island 9km from Húsavík, on the northwest edge of Skjálfandi Bay. The name simply means flat island …