Dalvík’s quality folk museum is high on oddball factor. Skip the usual taxidermic characters (yes, another polar bear) and find the rooms dedicated to the poignant story of local giant Jóhan Pétursson. At 2.34m (almost 7ft 7in), Jóhan was Iceland’s (and some say the world's) tallest man.
Byggðasafnið Hvoll
Tröllaskagi
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.14 MILES
Lovingly created over 16 years, this award-winning museum does a stunning job of recreating Siglufjörður’s boom days between 1903 and 1968, when it was…
24.17 MILES
The most northerly botanical garden in the world makes a delightful spot for a fragrant wander on sunny days. The wealth of plant life on display is truly…
Icelandic Folk & Outsider Art Museum
20.65 MILES
This excellent, eclectic museum 12km from Akureyri on Rte 1 (look for the sculpture of a tall blue man out the front) is a beautiful space filled with…
23.93 MILES
Dominating the town from high on a hill, Akureyri’s landmark church was designed by Guðjón Samúelsson, the architect responsible for Reykjavík’s…
23.24 MILES
Flatey (pronounced Flat–eh) is a serene 2.5km-long island 9km from Húsavík, on the northwest edge of Skjálfandi Bay. The name simply means flat island …
25.58 MILES
Several restored harbourside buildings have been turned into a museum exploring the reasons behind Icelanders’ emigration to North America, their hopes…
14.24 MILES
North of Akureyri, on the road to Grenivík you'll find the beautifully photogenic turf houses at Laufás, a preserved manor farm dating from the 1860s…
23.89 MILES
Stimulate your senses at the Akureyri Art Museum, which hosts eclectic, innovative exhibitions – from graphic design to portraiture – and is surrounded by…
Nearby Tröllaskagi attractions
7.59 MILES
Náttúrugripasafnið is a small natural history museum; it’s Ólafsfjörður’s only formal sight.
12.8 MILES
Hjalteyri (population 43) was once a major herring harbour, and its old fish factory was Iceland's largest herring-processing plant when it was built in…
14.24 MILES
16.08 MILES
Sample tasty local brews at this microbrewery that's open for two visitors or more for a tour and tasting (2500kr). Usually open on Friday and Saturday,…
16.11 MILES
Traditional-music enthusiasts may be interested in this sweet little museum that displays 19th-century instruments and offers recordings of Icelandic…
16.14 MILES
20.65 MILES
23.24 MILES
