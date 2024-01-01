Skaftfell – Center for Visual Art

Seyðisfjörður

It's well worth a look in this gallery space above the Skaftfell Bistro. Skaftfell is a visual art centre with a focus on contemporary art, and it stages exhibitions and events, hosts workshops, and facilitates artist residencies. See the website for more.

