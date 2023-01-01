Steinasafn Petru

The wondrous assemblage at Petra's Stone Collection was a lifelong labour of love for Petra Sveinsdóttir (1922–2012). Inside her house, stones and minerals are piled from floor to ceiling – 70% of them are from the local area. They include beautiful cubes of jasper, polished agate, purple amethyst, glowing creamy ‘ghost stone’, glittering quartz crystals…it’s like opening a treasure chest.

The large garden is awash with more rocks, garden gnomes, and beachcombed flotsam and jetsam. Additional collections (including pens, matchboxes and taxidermy birds) show what an incredible hoarder Petra was.

A small kiosk out front sells soup and coffee, daily from June to mid-September.