Sjóminjasafn Austurlands

East Iceland

Inside the 1816 black timber warehouse ‘Gamlabuð’, the East Iceland Maritime Museum illustrates two centuries of the east coast’s historic herring, shark and whaling industry. For more salty-dog stories, be sure to check out Randulffs-sjóhús.

