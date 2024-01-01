Sjóminjasafn Austurlands

Inside the 1816 black timber warehouse ‘Gamlabuð’, the East Iceland Maritime Museum illustrates two centuries of the east coast’s historic herring, shark and whaling industry. For more salty-dog stories, be sure to check out Randulffs-sjóhús.
