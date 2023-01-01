Crossing the bridge across Lagarfljót on Rte 931, you’ll reach the parking area for lovely Hengifoss, Iceland’s second-highest waterfall. The falls plummet 128m into a photogenic brown-and-red-striped boulder-strewn gorge.

Getting to Hengifoss requires a return walk of one to two hours (2.5km each way). From the car park, a staircase and path lead up the hillside – Hengifoss is soon visible in the distance. It’s a steep climb in places but flattens out as you enter the canyon.

Halfway to Hengifoss is a noteworthy smaller waterfall, Litlanesfoss, surrounded by vertical basalt columns in a honeycomb formation.