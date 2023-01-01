The remote, reconstructed turf farmhouse Sænautasel, dating from 1843, brings the past to life…plus it sells pancakes and coffee. This is one of several old farms on Jökuldalsheiði heath that were originally abandoned when Askja erupted in 1875. The area was a source of inspiration for Halldór Laxness’ master work, Independent People; notice that many farm names here match the fictional farms in the book. The farm is in a lovely lakeside spot, about 35km southeast of Möðrudalur and has a basic camping area.

It's signposted 5km south of Rte 901, on Rte 907.