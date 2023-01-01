Rte F923 (off Rte 910, for 4WDs only) leads you to the valley of Hrafnkelsdalur, full of sites relating to Hrafnkell’s Saga. The remote farm Aðalból was the home of the saga’s hero, Hrafnkell Freysgoði, and his burial mound is here. There’s a marked saga trail, threading together places mentioned in the story. There's a guesthouse and campground here.

You can also access Aðalból from the Ring Road – it's 43km on unsealed Rte 923 (which becomes an F road south of the farm, where there is a river to ford).