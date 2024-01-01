Gallerí Snærós

East Iceland

Long-established Gallerí Snærós showcases the works of a talented family of local artists who dabble in a variety of media.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Steinasafn Petru

    Steinasafn Petru

    0.21 MILES

    The wondrous assemblage at Petra's Stone Collection was a lifelong labour of love for Petra Sveinsdóttir (1922–2012). Inside her house, stones and…

  • Fólkvangur Neskaupstaðar

    Fólkvangur Neskaupstaðar

    23.03 MILES

    At the eastern end of town, where the road runs out, is this lovely nature reserve perfect for short strolls. Various paths run over boardwalks and past…

  • Rainbow Street

    Rainbow Street

    29.87 MILES

    This street is supremely photogenic: a rainbow is painted on the pavement, and the Blue Church serves as a sweet backdrop. It features in many advertising…

  • A car on the Öxi mountain pass, Eastern of Iceland - stock photo Öxi pass is a mountain pass in eastern region, Iceland.

    Öxi Pass (Route 939)

    19.34 MILES

    At the head of Berufjörður, the 19km Öxi mountain pass (Rte 939) offers a summer short cut to drivers en route to or from Egilsstaðir. The pass cuts about…

  • Safnahúsið

    Safnahúsið

    22.45 MILES

    Three collections are clustered together in one bright-red harbour front warehouse, known as ‘Museum House’. Tryggvasafn showcases a collection of…

  • Teigarhorn

    Teigarhorn

    17.62 MILES

    Rockhounds will love the display of zeolites at this farm, now a natural monument and nature reserve 5km northwest of Djúpivogur. It's renowned for its…

  • Eggin í Gleðivík

    Eggin í Gleðivík

    17.14 MILES

    Walk or drive down to the waterfront behind Langabúð and follow the road west to reach this intriguing public artwork: 34 oversized eggs along the jetty,…

  • Bláa Kirkjan

    Bláa Kirkjan

    29.93 MILES

    The star of many a tourist photo, the Blue Church has a dramatic mountain backdrop to add to its highly photogenic exterior. It's often locked, but opens…

Nearby East Iceland attractions

1. Creative Centre

0.07 MILES

Going by various names (Fish Factory, Sköpunarmiðstöð, 'In Here'), this once-abandoned fish factory by the harbour is a hive of creativity; it's a…

2. Steinasafn Petru

0.21 MILES

The wondrous assemblage at Petra's Stone Collection was a lifelong labour of love for Petra Sveinsdóttir (1922–2012). Inside her house, stones and…

3. Breiðdalssetur

4.88 MILES

Breiðdalssetur is a small local museum and research centre with exhibits on regional geology and history. At the time of research it was only open to…

4. Auroras Iceland

7.69 MILES

Right by the Fosshotel, this exhibition is staged in a restored building from 1882 and displays stunning images of the Northern Lights above…

5. Frakkar á Íslandsmiðum

7.72 MILES

Accessed through the lobby of Fosshotel Eastfjords, this quality museum (with very pricey admission) paints a detailed portrait of the French connection…

6. Helgustaðanáma

13.92 MILES

The remains of the world’s largest spar quarry lie east of Eskifjörður. Iceland spar (silfurberg in Icelandic) is a type of calcite crystal that is…

7. Flögufoss

14.94 MILES

From Rte 966 take the turn-off to Flögufoss, a 60m-high waterfall (19km west of Breiðdalsvík), if you feel like a scenic leg-stretch.

8. Sjóminjasafn Austurlands

17.07 MILES

Inside the 1816 black timber warehouse ‘Gamlabuð’, the East Iceland Maritime Museum illustrates two centuries of the east coast’s historic herring, shark…