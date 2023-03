Going by various names (Fish Factory, Sköpunarmiðstöð, 'In Here'), this once-abandoned fish factory by the harbour is a hive of creativity; it's a collaborative space that's home to artists' studios, a recording studio, workshops and concerts. Keep an eye out for events, or drop by, preferably with advance notice (it's a work space, without fixed opening times, but visitors are generally welcome, and a donation of 500kr is appreciated).