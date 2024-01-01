Bones, Sticks & Stones

East Iceland

En route to the jetty you’ll pass this quirky sculpture garden full of mineral rocks, bones and assorted flotsam and jetsam.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Steinasafn Petru

    Steinasafn Petru

    17.13 MILES

    The wondrous assemblage at Petra's Stone Collection was a lifelong labour of love for Petra Sveinsdóttir (1922–2012). Inside her house, stones and…

  • A car on the Öxi mountain pass, Eastern of Iceland - stock photo Öxi pass is a mountain pass in eastern region, Iceland.

    Öxi Pass (Route 939)

    12.01 MILES

    At the head of Berufjörður, the 19km Öxi mountain pass (Rte 939) offers a summer short cut to drivers en route to or from Egilsstaðir. The pass cuts about…

  • Teigarhorn

    Teigarhorn

    1.95 MILES

    Rockhounds will love the display of zeolites at this farm, now a natural monument and nature reserve 5km northwest of Djúpivogur. It's renowned for its…

  • Eggin í Gleðivík

    Eggin í Gleðivík

    0.17 MILES

    Walk or drive down to the waterfront behind Langabúð and follow the road west to reach this intriguing public artwork: 34 oversized eggs along the jetty,…

  • JFS Handcraft & Stone Garden

    JFS Handcraft & Stone Garden

    0.51 MILES

    A small place with a big reputation thanks to its owner. Jón is a welcoming local character with a great stonework collection; he makes beautiful…

  • Flögufoss

    Flögufoss

    11.2 MILES

    From Rte 966 take the turn-off to Flögufoss, a 60m-high waterfall (19km west of Breiðdalsvík), if you feel like a scenic leg-stretch.

  • Helgustaðanáma

    Helgustaðanáma

    28.88 MILES

    The remains of the world’s largest spar quarry lie east of Eskifjörður. Iceland spar (silfurberg in Icelandic) is a type of calcite crystal that is…

  • Íslenska Stríðsárasafnið

    Íslenska Stríðsárasafnið

    26.28 MILES

    During WWII around 3000 Allied soldiers (10 times the local population) were based in Reyðarfjörður. At the top end of Heiðarvegur you’ll find the…

