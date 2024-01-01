En route to the jetty you’ll pass this quirky sculpture garden full of mineral rocks, bones and assorted flotsam and jetsam.
Bones, Sticks & Stones
East Iceland
17.13 MILES
The wondrous assemblage at Petra's Stone Collection was a lifelong labour of love for Petra Sveinsdóttir (1922–2012). Inside her house, stones and…
12.01 MILES
At the head of Berufjörður, the 19km Öxi mountain pass (Rte 939) offers a summer short cut to drivers en route to or from Egilsstaðir. The pass cuts about…
1.95 MILES
Rockhounds will love the display of zeolites at this farm, now a natural monument and nature reserve 5km northwest of Djúpivogur. It's renowned for its…
0.17 MILES
Walk or drive down to the waterfront behind Langabúð and follow the road west to reach this intriguing public artwork: 34 oversized eggs along the jetty,…
0.51 MILES
A small place with a big reputation thanks to its owner. Jón is a welcoming local character with a great stonework collection; he makes beautiful…
11.2 MILES
From Rte 966 take the turn-off to Flögufoss, a 60m-high waterfall (19km west of Breiðdalsvík), if you feel like a scenic leg-stretch.
28.88 MILES
The remains of the world’s largest spar quarry lie east of Eskifjörður. Iceland spar (silfurberg in Icelandic) is a type of calcite crystal that is…
26.28 MILES
During WWII around 3000 Allied soldiers (10 times the local population) were based in Reyðarfjörður. At the top end of Heiðarvegur you’ll find the…
Nearby East Iceland attractions
