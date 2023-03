Djúpivogur's oldest building is the long, bright-red Langabúð, a harbourside log warehouse dating from 1790. It now houses a cafe and an unusual local museum. Downstairs is a collection of works by sculptor Rikarður Jónsson (1888–1977), ranging from lifelike busts of worthy Icelanders to mermaid-decorated mirrors and reliefs depicting saga characters. Upstairs, in the tar-smelling attic, is a collection of local-history artefacts.