If you visit only one town in the Eastfjords, this should be it. Made up of multicoloured wooden houses and surrounded by snowcapped mountains and cascading waterfalls, super-picturesque Seyðisfjörður (pronounced 'say-this-fjurther') is the most historically and architecturally interesting town in East Iceland. It’s also a friendly place with an international community of artists, musicians, craftspeople and students.
Seyðisfjörður
This street is supremely photogenic: a rainbow is painted on the pavement, and the Blue Church serves as a sweet backdrop. It features in many advertising…
Seyðisfjörður
A favourite walk takes explorers from a parking area south of Tækniminjasafn Austurlands about 15 or 20 minutes uphill to the 'sound sculpture' Tvísöngur,…
Skaftfell – Center for Visual Art
Seyðisfjörður
It's well worth a look in this gallery space above the Skaftfell Bistro. Skaftfell is a visual art centre with a focus on contemporary art, and it stages…
Seyðisfjörður
For insight into the town’s fishing and telecommunications history, stop by this worthwhile technical museum. It’s housed in two buildings on Hafnargata:…
Seyðisfjörður
The monument near the church dates from the 1996 avalanche, and is made from twisted girders from the factory demolished by the event. The girders were…
Seyðisfjörður
The star of many a tourist photo, the Blue Church has a dramatic mountain backdrop to add to its highly photogenic exterior. It's often locked, but opens…
Oct 29, 2021 • 6 min read
