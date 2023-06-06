Overview

If you visit only one town in the Eastfjords, this should be it. Made up of multicoloured wooden houses and surrounded by snowcapped mountains and cascading waterfalls, super-picturesque Seyðisfjörður (pronounced 'say-this-fjurther') is the most historically and architecturally interesting town in East Iceland. It’s also a friendly place with an international community of artists, musicians, craftspeople and students.