Overview

If you visit only one town in the Eastfjords, this should be it. Made up of multicoloured wooden houses and surrounded by snowcapped mountains and cascading waterfalls, super-picturesque Seyðisfjörður (pronounced 'say-this-fjurther') is the most historically and architecturally interesting town in East Iceland. It’s also a friendly place with an international community of artists, musicians, craftspeople and students.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Rainbow Street

    Rainbow Street

    Seyðisfjörður

    This street is supremely photogenic: a rainbow is painted on the pavement, and the Blue Church serves as a sweet backdrop. It features in many advertising…

  • Tvisöngur

    Tvisöngur

    Seyðisfjörður

    A favourite walk takes explorers from a parking area south of Tækniminjasafn Austurlands about 15 or 20 minutes uphill to the 'sound sculpture' Tvísöngur,…

  • Skaftfell – Center for Visual Art

    Skaftfell – Center for Visual Art

    Seyðisfjörður

    It's well worth a look in this gallery space above the Skaftfell Bistro. Skaftfell is a visual art centre with a focus on contemporary art, and it stages…

  • Tækniminjasafn Austurlands

    Tækniminjasafn Austurlands

    Seyðisfjörður

    For insight into the town’s fishing and telecommunications history, stop by this worthwhile technical museum. It’s housed in two buildings on Hafnargata:…

  • Avalanche Monument

    Avalanche Monument

    Seyðisfjörður

    The monument near the church dates from the 1996 avalanche, and is made from twisted girders from the factory demolished by the event. The girders were…

  • Bláa Kirkjan

    Bláa Kirkjan

    Seyðisfjörður

    The star of many a tourist photo, the Blue Church has a dramatic mountain backdrop to add to its highly photogenic exterior. It's often locked, but opens…

