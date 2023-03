Often overshadowed in the media by its neighbour, the famous falls Aldeyjarfoss, the multiple churning chutes of Hrafnabjargafoss, 3.5km south on F26 and a further 1km down a sign-posted road, are a delight to explore. Black sands, delicate moss (take care not to harm it) and multiple water flows all meet, and are beautifully alight on sunny days.