These strangely shaped cliffs and hardened volcanic ash layers were formed in an eruption in the early 1900s. The formations are named tuffs, and consist of volcanic glass, which is the result of 1200°C magma cooling rapidly. Park at the base of the cliff and climb up for spectacular views of the coast and Eldley Island – it's some 15km off shore and a popular habitat for cliff dwelling birds like guillemots, gannets and kittiwakes.