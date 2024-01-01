Reykjanesviti Lighthouse

Reykjanes Peninsula

The first lighthouse in the area was built in 1878, but sadly it wasn't to last. A severe earthquake in Valahnúkur at the beginning of the 20th century caused it to topple into the sea. A new 26m tall lighthouse was built a little further inland on Bæjarfell Hill in 1908. It stands at 69m above sea level.

  • Víkingaheimar

    Víkingaheimar

    12.37 MILES

    At the eastern end of Njarðvík's waterfront, the spectacular Víkingaheimar is a Norse exhibition centre built in one beautiful, sweeping architectural…

  • Seltún

    Seltún

    20.69 MILES

    The volatile geothermal field Austurengjar, about 2km south of Kleifarvatn, is often called Krýsuvík after the nearby abandoned farm. At Seltún, the main…

  • Kleifarvatn

    Kleifarvatn

    23.12 MILES

    This deep, brooding lake sits in a volcanic fissure, surrounded by wind-warped lava cliffs and black-sand shores. A walking trail runs around the edge,…

  • Gunnuhver

    Gunnuhver

    0.61 MILES

    Boardwalks allow visitors to get close to the eerie Gunnuhver site, which is filled with vigorously bubbling mud pools and billowing steam. Some…

  • Hafnarfjörður Museum – Pakkhúsið

    Hafnarfjörður Museum – Pakkhúsið

    28.78 MILES

    Hafnarfjörður Museum is divided over several buildings. Start at the main building, Pakkhúsið, for three floors of displays on the history of…

  • Valahnúkur

    Valahnúkur

    0.33 MILES

    These strangely shaped cliffs and hardened volcanic ash layers were formed in an eruption in the early 1900s. The formations are named tuffs, and consist…

  • Sudurnes Science & Learning Center

    Sudurnes Science & Learning Center

    15.67 MILES

    This scientific learning centre has a fascinating exhibit about Polar explorer Jean-Baptiste Charcot, whose ship Pourquois Pas? wrecked near here in 1936 …

  • Giantess

    Giantess

    14.2 MILES

    To the northeast of Keflavík's harbour sits the larger-than-life Giantess, a giant troll character from Herdís Egilsdóttir’s children’s books. A local art…

