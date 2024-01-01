Reykjanesviti Lighthouse

The first lighthouse in the area was built in 1878, but sadly it wasn't to last. A severe earthquake in Valahnúkur at the beginning of the 20th century caused it to topple into the sea. A new 26m tall lighthouse was built a little further inland on Bæjarfell Hill in 1908. It stands at 69m above sea level.
12.37 MILES
At the eastern end of Njarðvík's waterfront, the spectacular Víkingaheimar is a Norse exhibition centre built in one beautiful, sweeping architectural…
20.69 MILES
The volatile geothermal field Austurengjar, about 2km south of Kleifarvatn, is often called Krýsuvík after the nearby abandoned farm. At Seltún, the main…
23.12 MILES
This deep, brooding lake sits in a volcanic fissure, surrounded by wind-warped lava cliffs and black-sand shores. A walking trail runs around the edge,…
0.61 MILES
Boardwalks allow visitors to get close to the eerie Gunnuhver site, which is filled with vigorously bubbling mud pools and billowing steam. Some…
Hafnarfjörður Museum – Pakkhúsið
28.78 MILES
Hafnarfjörður Museum is divided over several buildings. Start at the main building, Pakkhúsið, for three floors of displays on the history of…
0.33 MILES
These strangely shaped cliffs and hardened volcanic ash layers were formed in an eruption in the early 1900s. The formations are named tuffs, and consist…
Sudurnes Science & Learning Center
15.67 MILES
This scientific learning centre has a fascinating exhibit about Polar explorer Jean-Baptiste Charcot, whose ship Pourquois Pas? wrecked near here in 1936 …
14.2 MILES
To the northeast of Keflavík's harbour sits the larger-than-life Giantess, a giant troll character from Herdís Egilsdóttir’s children’s books. A local art…
