Keflavík Airport Art

Reykjanes Peninsula

LoginSave

There are two gigantic sculptures in front of the terminal building at Keflavík International Airport – Magnús Tómasson’s Þotuhreiður (Jet Nest) resembles the tip of a wing emerging from an egg, while Rúrí’s Regnbogi (Rainbow) is a glittering arch of steel and coloured glass.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Hallgrímskirkja

    23.41 MILES

    Reykjavík’s immense white-concrete church (1945–86), star of a thousand postcards, dominates the skyline and is visible from up to 20km away. An elevator…

  • National Museum interior.

    National Museum

    22.82 MILES

    Artefacts from settlement to the modern age fill the creative display spaces of Iceland's superb National Museum. Exhibits give an excellent overview of…

  • Settlement Exhibition

    Settlement Exhibition

    23.14 MILES

    This fascinating archaeological ruin-museum is based around a 10th-century Viking longhouse unearthed here from 2001 to 2002 and other Settlement-Era…

  • Harpa, Reykjavik, Iceland...Photo © Christian Gehrig / // / <a href="http://www.mainone.ch">Website</a> | <a href="http://www.facebook.com/MainonePhotography">Facebook</a> | <a href="http://www.flickr.com/Mainone">Flickr</a>

    Harpa

    23.5 MILES

    With its ever-changing facets glistening on the water's edge, Reykjavík’s sparkling Harpa concert hall and cultural centre is a beauty to behold. In…

  • TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Nina LARSON .People visit Iceland's Phallological Museum on June 28, 2011 in Husavik. From gigantic whale penises to speck-sized field mouse testicles and lampshades made from bull scrotums, Iceland's small Phallological Museum has it all, and recently put its first human member on display. AFP PHOTO / HALLDOR KOLBEINS (Photo credit should read HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP/Getty Images)

    Icelandic Phallological Museum

    23.75 MILES

    Oh, the jokes are endless here... This unique museum houses a huge collection of penises, and it's actually very well done. From pickled pickles to…

  • Town houses, Reykjavik

    Old Harbour

    23.27 MILES

    Largely a service harbour until recently, the Old Harbour and the neighbouring Grandi area have blossomed into tourist hot spots, with key art galleries,…

  • x-default

    Tjörnin

    23.06 MILES

    The placid lake at the centre of the city is sometimes locally called the Pond. It echoes with the honks and squawks of more than 40 species of visiting…

  • Iceland: TjÃƒÂ¶rnin in Reykjavik

    Old Reykjavík

    23.16 MILES

    With a series of sights and interesting historic buildings, the area dubbed Old Reykjavík is the heart of the capital, and the focal point of many…

View more attractions

Nearby Reykjanes Peninsula attractions

3. Duushús

2.16 MILES

In a long red warehouse by the harbour, Duushús is Keflavík’s historic cultural centre. There’s a permanent exhibition of around 60 of Grímur Karlsson’s…

4. Giantess

2.27 MILES

To the northeast of Keflavík's harbour sits the larger-than-life Giantess, a giant troll character from Herdís Egilsdóttir’s children’s books. A local art…

5. Icelandic Museum of Rock 'n' Roll

2.32 MILES

This museum delves into the history of the awesome Icelandic music scene, from Björk to Sigur Rós and Of Monsters and Men. Admission includes a walking…

6. Víkingaheimar

3.24 MILES

At the eastern end of Njarðvík's waterfront, the spectacular Víkingaheimar is a Norse exhibition centre built in one beautiful, sweeping architectural…

7. Stekkjarkot

3.3 MILES

On the point near Víkingaheimar, the tiny folk museum Stekkjarkot is housed in a restored turf house, abandoned in 1924, with parts dating to the 19th…

8. Sudurnes Science & Learning Center

4.07 MILES

This scientific learning centre has a fascinating exhibit about Polar explorer Jean-Baptiste Charcot, whose ship Pourquois Pas? wrecked near here in 1936 …