Keflavík Airport Art

There are two gigantic sculptures in front of the terminal building at Keflavík International Airport – Magnús Tómasson’s Þotuhreiður (Jet Nest) resembles the tip of a wing emerging from an egg, while Rúrí’s Regnbogi (Rainbow) is a glittering arch of steel and coloured glass.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.41 MILES
Reykjavík’s immense white-concrete church (1945–86), star of a thousand postcards, dominates the skyline and is visible from up to 20km away. An elevator…
22.82 MILES
Artefacts from settlement to the modern age fill the creative display spaces of Iceland's superb National Museum. Exhibits give an excellent overview of…
23.14 MILES
This fascinating archaeological ruin-museum is based around a 10th-century Viking longhouse unearthed here from 2001 to 2002 and other Settlement-Era…
23.5 MILES
With its ever-changing facets glistening on the water's edge, Reykjavík’s sparkling Harpa concert hall and cultural centre is a beauty to behold. In…
Icelandic Phallological Museum
23.75 MILES
Oh, the jokes are endless here... This unique museum houses a huge collection of penises, and it's actually very well done. From pickled pickles to…
23.27 MILES
Largely a service harbour until recently, the Old Harbour and the neighbouring Grandi area have blossomed into tourist hot spots, with key art galleries,…
23.06 MILES
The placid lake at the centre of the city is sometimes locally called the Pond. It echoes with the honks and squawks of more than 40 species of visiting…
23.16 MILES
With a series of sights and interesting historic buildings, the area dubbed Old Reykjavík is the heart of the capital, and the focal point of many…
Nearby Reykjanes Peninsula attractions
2 MILES
Find this busy church in the centre of Keflavík.
2. Ásmundur Sveinsson Sculpture
2.15 MILES
Overlooking the ocean, this impressive sculpture in the shape of an abstract anchor is worth a closer look.
2.16 MILES
In a long red warehouse by the harbour, Duushús is Keflavík’s historic cultural centre. There’s a permanent exhibition of around 60 of Grímur Karlsson’s…
2.27 MILES
To the northeast of Keflavík's harbour sits the larger-than-life Giantess, a giant troll character from Herdís Egilsdóttir’s children’s books. A local art…
5. Icelandic Museum of Rock 'n' Roll
2.32 MILES
This museum delves into the history of the awesome Icelandic music scene, from Björk to Sigur Rós and Of Monsters and Men. Admission includes a walking…
3.24 MILES
At the eastern end of Njarðvík's waterfront, the spectacular Víkingaheimar is a Norse exhibition centre built in one beautiful, sweeping architectural…
3.3 MILES
On the point near Víkingaheimar, the tiny folk museum Stekkjarkot is housed in a restored turf house, abandoned in 1924, with parts dating to the 19th…
8. Sudurnes Science & Learning Center
4.07 MILES
This scientific learning centre has a fascinating exhibit about Polar explorer Jean-Baptiste Charcot, whose ship Pourquois Pas? wrecked near here in 1936 …