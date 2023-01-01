At the eastern end of Njarðvík's waterfront, the spectacular Víkingaheimar is a Norse exhibition centre built in one beautiful, sweeping architectural gesture. The centrepiece is the 23m-long Íslendingur, an exact reconstruction of the Viking Age Gokstad longship. It was built almost single-handedly by Gunnar Marel Eggertsson, who then sailed it from Iceland to New York in 2000 to commemorate the 1000th anniversary of Leif the Lucky's journey to America.

Additional rooms display ancient relics, most likely from the Celtic settlement, and upstairs there’s an exhibit about the Norse gods geared toward children. From 7am to 10am there's a continental breakfast served on a Viking boat (it costs 2000kr and includes the entry fee to the museum).